Bangladesh's former IT, foreign ministers detained while trying to flee to India: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS The aftermath of deadly protests in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh protests: As violent protests engulfed Bangladesh on Monday, a former state minister of the ousted Awami League government was detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday while attempting to flee to India. This came after the massive protests culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, was detained in Dhaka while attempting to flee to New Delhi, Dhaka Tribune reported. An official at the airport said he had been detained by staff and workers. Palak is currently under the custody of the Air Force, local reports said.

Palak was infamous for disrupting internet connections while protests escalated in Bangladesh. He also held a meeting with representatives of social media platforms and told them to remove "misleading" posts about the protests. Rights groups and critics criticised internet suspensions and said Hasina has grown more autocratic during 15 years in power, marked by mass arrests of political opponents and activists, forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, charges she denies.

Moreover, Hasan Mahmud, former foreign minister of the Awami League government who resigned after the unrest, was also arrested at the airport, Daily Bangladesh reported. Sources informed the Bangladesh-based outlet tat he tried to escape the country through the airport but failed and later tried to escape through a land port on the India-Bangladesh border.

What is happening now in Bangladesh?

A day after violent protests rocked Bangladesh and caused ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the 12th Parliament formed through the January 7 election, where Hasina won a fourth straight term. Hasina's arch-rival Khaleda Zia of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party was also freed from house arrest.

"The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staffs of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," wrote the Bangabhaban (official residence of Bangladesh President) in a statement on Tuesday. The announcement came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict programme" would be launched if their deadline is not met.

Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus has agreed to be the chief adviser for the soon-to-be-formed interim government. Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country, as per local media.

What triggered the protests?

The massive protests in Bangladesh were initially against the controversial quota system in government jobs, but soon spiralled into a broader agitation against the Awami League government after Hasina's 'razakar' remarks and the harsh police crackdown on protesters. While the initial protests calmed down after the Supreme Court scaled back the quotas, the recent unrest broke out as several students demanded Hasina's resignation.

The death count from ongoing anti-government protests in Bangladesh surged to 440 on Tuesday, with an additional 100 fatalities reported following Hasina's departure. At least 24 people were allegedly burnt alive on Monday night in a hotel owned by a leader of the Awami League in the western Joshor district.

As the news of Hasina’s departure spread on Monday, hundreds of people broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests. Hasina's private residence Sudha Sadan and other establishments were attacked, vandalised and set on fire in the capital. The residences and business establishments of ministers, party MPs and leaders of Hasina's Awami League government were also attacked in Dhaka and outside Dhaka.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh protests: Death count rises to 440 as fall of Sheikh Hasina govt leaves country in chaos