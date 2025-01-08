Bangladesh's ailing former premier Khaleda Zia leaves country to undergo treatment in London

Follow us on Image Source : AP Khaleda Zia

In a significant development, Bangladesh's ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia on Tuesday left the nation's capital for London on Tuesday for medical treatment, said one of her advisers. Zahiruddin Swapan, an adviser to Zia, told The Associated Press by phone that the three-time former premier and head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport late Tuesday on an air ambulance.

“Our senior leaders left the airport seeing her off,” Swapan said. Her ailments include liver cirrhosis, cardiac disease and kidney problems, according to her physician.

Zia left behind a South Asian nation grappling with uncertainty over its political future after her arch rival, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was ousted in a student-led mass uprising in August. Zia and Hasina are the most influential political leaders in Bangladesh.

An interim government headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus is running the country and plans to hold elections in December this year or in the first half of 2026.

Zia was sentenced to 17 years in jail under Hasina's rule following two corruption cases stemming from 2001-2006 when she was prime minister. Her supporters say the charges against her were politically motivated, an allegation Hasina's administration denied.

Under Yunus, Zia was acquitted in one of the cases in November and an appeal in the second case was being heard on Tuesday.

Zia, 79, was freed from prison on bail under Hasina through a government order and had been undergoing medical treatment in Bangladesh. But Hasina's administration did not allow her to travel abroad for treatment despite requests seeking approval.

The special air ambulance was sent by Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Hundreds of her supporters gathered outside her residence in the city's upscale Gulshan area to see her off.

Zia's motorcade took nearly three hours to cross about a 10-kilometre stretch of road to get to the airport from her residence in Dhaka's Gulshan area as thousands of her desperate supporters greeted her on the way, creating traffic chaos. Her hours-long journey to the airport was broadcast live by television stations.

Enamul Haque Chowdhury, a close aide of Zia, told reporters that the air ambulance had arrived from Doha to take her to London, where her eldest son and heir apparent Tarique Rahman has been in exile since 2007. Rahman is the acting chairman of Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party and is expected to lead the party toward the election. The country's dynastic politics have long focused on the families of Hasina and Zia.

(With Inputs From AP)