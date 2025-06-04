Bangladesh removes Mujibur Rahman's 'freedom fighter' status in new ordinance after removing him from currency The new oridinance states leaders such as Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will not be called "freedom fighters", instead they will now be classified as “associates of the Liberation War” (Muktijuddher Shohojogi).

Dhaka:

The Bangladesh interim government led by Mohammad Yunus has issued a new ordinance redefining the term "freedom fighter" (Bir Muktijoddha), a move that has led to the removal of the status from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and over 400 other prominent figures of the country’s Liberation War of 1971.

The ordinance, published by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division of the Ministry of Law on Tuesday, states that political leaders such as Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, M Mansur Ali, and AHM Qamaruzzaman will no longer be officially recognised as freedom fighters.

Instead, they will now be classified as “associates of the Liberation War” (Muktijuddher Shohojogi).

Who will be freedom fighters as per new ordinance?

According to the updated definition, a Bir Muktijoddha is someone who, between March 26 and December 16, 1971, either trained within the country or crossed the border into India to join training camps, with the clear intent of actively participating in the war for independence against the occupying Pakistani forces.

To qualify, individuals must have been civilians of at least the minimum age set by the government during the war period or members of the armed forces who directly engaged in combat.

The ordinance also confirms that women who were subjected to torture by Pakistani forces and their collaborators (Biranganas), as well as doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who treated wounded fighters in field hospitals, will continue to be recognised as freedom fighters.

Mujibur Rahman removed from Bangladeshi currency

This is not the first time the Yunus-led interim government has tried to erase Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the country's history ever since toppling her daughter Sheikh Hasina's government last year following months-long protests.

On Monday, the country’s central bank announced the release of newly designed banknotes, which replace the portrait of the nation's founding father with images of natural landscapes and traditional landmarks.

Until now, all banknotes featured the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh to independence from Pakistan in 1971 and was later assassinated in a military coup four years later.

The central bank clarified that the newly issued notes will circulate alongside the existing ones bearing Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait, as well as current coins.