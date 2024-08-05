Bangladesh protests: When India gave shelter to Sheikh Hasina after her entire family was wiped out

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh protests: Bangladesh plunged into political turmoil on Monday as the country's Army chief announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had resigned and fled the country amid massive protests against her government which has killed more than 106 people since Sunday, August 4. This recent upheaval recalls a dramatic event from Bangladesh's history in 1975, when Sheikh Hasina's father, then-Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated, leading Hasina to seek refuge in India.

1975 Bangladesh political crisis

After Bangladesh gained independence, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became the country's Prime Minister. However, in 1975, a faction of the army revolted against him, resulting in the assassination of Mujibur Rahman and 18 members of his family. This led to significant political upheaval in Bangladesh, with military rule dominating the country for several years following the coup. His assassination marked a dark chapter in the nation's history.

The coup led to the establishment of a series of military regimes in Bangladesh, causing significant political and social upheaval. The country's political landscape changed drastically following these events.

How was Sheikh Hasina's life saved?

Just 15 days before Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination, Sheikh Hasina and her sister had already left Bangladesh and went to Germany. At the time, Hasina was in Germany with her husband, MA Wajed Mia, who was conducting research as a nuclear scientist. It was there that she learned of the tragic murder of her entire family.

Following the assassination, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi offered Sheikh Hasina protection and asylum in India. Hasina and her family were brought to New Delhi and placed under strict security to ensure their safety. They were provided with accommodation on Pandara Road, and her husband stayed with her. After living in India for about six years, Sheikh Hasina returned to Bangladesh in 1981.

