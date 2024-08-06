Bangladesh protests reach US: Protesters storm consulate in New York, Sheikh Mujibur's portrait taken down

Follow us on Image Source : X Protesters storm Bangladesh consulate in New York

New York: In a sign that the massive protests in Bangladesh have crossed national borders, protesters stormed the Bangladeshi consulate in New York and pulled down the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of the country and also known as the "father of Bangladesh". The protesters were seen barging in the building and arguing with officials before forcefully pulling down Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait and his books.

The pleas of officials for calm fell on deaf ears as the protesters chanted "Bangladesh Zindabaad" and pulled down all awards and literature on Mujibur Rahman. This came after the chaotic resignation and departure of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - daughter of late Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - following massive protests that have killed over 300 people in the past few weeks.

One of the protesters was seen arguing with Najmul Huda, the Consul General of Bangladesh in New York, before taking down all portraits of 'Bangabandhu' despite all efforts to stop them. Notably, protests occurred in several countries over the turmoil in Bangladesh, with several demanding the resignation of Hasina.

Earlier, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Hasina's violent reaction to the protests made her rule untenable. "I applaud the brave protestors & demand justice for those killed. It’s critical to establish a balanced interim government that respects the rights of all & sets up democratic elections swiftly," he said. The US is closely monitoring the situation.

What happened in Bangladesh?

The massive protests in Bangladesh were initially against the controversial quota system in government jobs, but soon spiralled into a broader agitation against the Awami League government after Hasina's 'razakar' remarks and the harsh police crackdown on protesters. While the initial protests calmed down after the Supreme Court scaled back the quotas, the recent unrest broke out as several students demanded Hasina's resignation.

With police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country, at least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday during unrest, according to Dhaka Tribune. The country announced on Monday that the clashes between demonstrators and members of the Awami League claimed the lives of at least 96 people in police firings. The protests culminated in Sheikh Hasina's abrupt resignation and departure from the country as several people stormed her official residence in Dhaka. Dramatic visuals showed protesters vandalising and pulling down the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the 'Father of Bangladesh', at the Bijoy Sarani area.

Bangladesh's Army Chief will meet student protest leaders on Tuesday as the country awaits the formation of a new government. Traffic was lighter than usual in the usually chaotic streets of Dhaka and schools reopened with thin attendance after closing down in mid-July as protests against quotas in government jobs spiralled. "I call upon the people of Bangladesh to display restraint and calm in the midst of this transitional moment on our democratic path," Tarique Rahman, the exiled acting chief of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman held talks with leaders of major political parties - excluding Hasina's long-ruling Awami League - to discuss the way ahead and said it was "unanimously decided" to immediately release BNP chairperson and Hasina's long-time nemesis, Khaleda Zia, who was convicted and jailed in a graft case in 2018. A BNP spokesperson said on Monday that Zia was in hospital and "will clear all charges legally and come out soon".

Protesters storm Hasina's residence in Dhaka

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters stormed the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's official residence in Dhaka, as she fled the country via a military helicopter. Several images and videos released on social media showed protesters looting television sets, chairs and tables at the PM's house, while others lay on her bed, feasted on fish and biryani and looted her valuables.

A particularly disturbing image showed one of the protesters flaunting bras in his hand, which he allegedly stole from the former PM's residence. After violence erupted again on Sunday, Hasina said that "those who are carrying out violence are not students but terrorists who are out to destabilise the nation".

Elsewhere in Dhaka, protesters climbed atop a statue of Hasina's father, state founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and began chiselling away at the head with an axe. The flight into exile ended a 15-year second stint in power for Hasina, who has ruled for 20 of the last 30 years as leader of the political movement inherited from her father, assassinated with most of his family in a 1975 coup.

