4,500 Indian students returned home amid protests in Bangladesh: MEA

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh over government job quota protests, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday that a total of 4,500 Indian students have safely returned to India. In a statement released, the MEA emphasized the continuous efforts of the Indian High Commission in ensuring the safe evacuation of Indian nationals to the border.

"Thus far, over 4,500 Indian students have returned to India. The High Commission has been making arrangements for security escorts for the safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points," the Ministry said.

"500 students of Nepal, 38 of Bhutan and 1 of Maldives have also arrived in India," it added.

MEA committed to safety, well-being of its citizens abroad during times of crisis

The MEA further informed that it is coordinating with relevant Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for citizens at land ports and airports. "The High Commission in Dhaka has been working closely with Bangladesh's civil aviation authorities and commercial airlines to ensure the availability of flight services between India and Bangladesh," the Ministry said

It also added that the "The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers listed below."

Check the contact details:

High Commission of India, Dhaka +880-1937400591 Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong +880-1814654797 / +880-1814654799 Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi +880-1788148696 Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet +880-1313076411 / +880-1313076417 Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna +880-1812817799

