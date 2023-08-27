Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to attend G20 Summit in India, bilateral talks with Narendra Modi on cards

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

G20 Summit 2023 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the much-anticipated G20 meeting that is scheduled in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10. She will also hold a bilateral meeting will Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Andalib Elias, Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata.

Elias in an interview with news agency ANI said that a bilateral meeting has been confirmed between PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasina, although the dates and timings have not been confirmed as of now.

Speaking of the upcoming G20 summit, the Bangladeshi deputy envoy said, "We are very optimistic about the results of G20. We are an invited country but we have been actively participating in G20. This year, we have seen that India has taken G20 to a newer and higher level. As the President, India has achieved new goals and targets.

He also exuded confidence that G20 will have a very successful course run under the presidency of India, adding that although Bangladesh was not a member country, the decisions made by G20 affects all developing countries. "When one of our closest friends becomes the President of that organisation, that definitely helps us in multiple ways," he added.

The upcoming G20 summit in India

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place at 'Bharat Mandapam' at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. It will be the first ever G20 summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia.

The G20 New Delhi Summit will be chaired by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. India's presidency began on 1 December 2022, leading up to the summit in the third quarter of 2023. The presidency handover ceremony was held at the close of the Bali summit 2022, in which the G20 Presidency gavel was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's presidency has been a "people's presidency" and it has made the grouping a more inclusive forum. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that India is fully prepared for the G20 leaders summit, and heads of 40 countries and many global organisations are coming to Delhi to participate in the event.

"During her presidency, India has made G20 a more inclusive forum. The African Union also joined the G20 on India's invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reached this important platform of the world," the prime minister said.

