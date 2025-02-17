Bangladesh Police arrests 41 former officers over alleged atrocities during student-led protests

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police officers were on duty during the violence in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Police have arrested 41 former officers in connection with alleged atrocities committed during a student-led movement, which eventually led to the downfall of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. The former officers are part of a group of 1,059 police personnel accused of brutal actions during protests against the country's reservation system. These protests ultimately resulted in Hasina being ousted and forced to leave the country.

Over 1,400 deaths during protests

The student protests, which initially began as a demand against discrimination in the reservation system, turned into a massive movement that eventually led to the overthrow of Hasina's government. The violent protests held between July and August of last year resulted in the tragic deaths of approximately 1,400 people.

Hundreds of cases filed against former officers

According to the local newspaper Pratham Alo, hundreds of cases have been filed by survivors of the atrocities and families of those who died in the protests. The complaints, lodged in various police stations and courts, accuse 1,059 officers of involvement in the violence. So far, 41 former officers have been arrested in connection with these cases.

Key arrests include former senior police officials

Among those arrested are two former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) - Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and AKN Shahid-ul-Haq. Also arrested are former police commissioners from Dhaka and the southeastern port city of Chattogram, including Mohammad Asad-uz-Zaman and Mian Saif-ul-Islam. These officials were serving in their positions until the fall of Hasina’s government.

Several senior officers remain at large

The police headquarters confirmed that the most significant number of cases, 174, have been filed against fugitive former Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Harun-ur-Rashid. Former IGP Al Mamun faces 159 cases. In addition, many senior police officials, including former deputy police chiefs and police commissioners, are either in hiding or have fled the country.

As the investigation continues, the Bangladesh Police are focused on bringing those responsible for the violence to justice, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing search for several senior officers who are believed to have escaped the country.