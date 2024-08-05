Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns amid violent protests, Army chief to address nation: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sheikh Hasina

After the fresh wave of clashes erupted between the protestors and Awami League supporters in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned from office. She left the country on Monday, media reports said, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vacated Dhaka amid violent protests that continued to escalate on Monday (August 5) demanding her resignation, and left for a safe place, officials said. The protesters stormed prime minister's palace, local media reported.

The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of Hasina's resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the ruling Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.

At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported. The violence forced authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

At least six people were killed during clashes between police and protesters in Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas, The Daily Star newspaper said.

Some students from various educational institutions gathered at Dhaka Central Shaheed Minar before and after 10 am to participate in the 'March to Dhaka' programme, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them.

(With inputs from agencies)