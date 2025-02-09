Bangladesh: Operation Devil Hunt leads to arrest of 40 individuals following a violent attack

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative image

At least 40 individuals have been arrested in Bangladesh under "Operation Devil Hunt" after a violent attack on activists from a student group during a raid on the house of an Awami League leader in the outskirts of Dhaka. The arrests were made after the attack, which left several people injured, and the police have begun interrogating those detained.

According to media reports, the incident occurred during an attack by a mob on the residence of an Awami League leader in the Dhaka area. The assailants reportedly vandalized the house and violently targeted student group activists, leading to injuries. The attack prompted the government of Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus to launch "Operation Devil Hunt" on Saturday morning.

The violence escalated on Friday night when an attack occurred in Gazipur district, affecting both students and ordinary citizens. Following this, the police initiated the operation to apprehend the perpetrators. As per reports from "United News of Bangladesh," Gazipur's Superintendent of Police (SP), Chowdhury Zaber Sadiq, confirmed that the operation resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals from different parts of the district.

The arrested individuals are accused of destroying and vandalizing all symbols of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party. The violence, which occurred in the Southkhana area of Gazipur city, left at least 14 people injured. The clash reportedly took place during an attack on the residence of Mojammel Haque, a minister involved in cases related to the pre-independence struggle.

In response to the growing violence, caretaker leader Muhammad Yunus ordered the intensification of the hunt for the attackers, leading to the launch of the operation to arrest those responsible for the assault.

This crackdown marks a significant move by the government to restore order and address growing concerns over political violence and disruptions in the country. The investigation and arrests are ongoing, as authorities continue to trace other individuals involved in the attack.