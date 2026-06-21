Bangladesh on high alert ahead of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League anniversary amid fears of unrest

New Delhi:

Bangladesh has reportedly stepped up security measures across the country ahead of the founding anniversary of the Awami League, amid concerns that supporters of the former ruling party could organise demonstrations and gatherings despite its ban by the interim government.

The nationwide alert comes before June 23, the anniversary of the Awami League's establishment. The party, once led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, was dissolved by the interim administration following her removal from power in August 2024 after the student-led protests known as the July Uprising.

Intelligence inputs prompt action

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said intelligence agencies had warned of possible attempts to create unrest around the anniversary. According to the minister, law enforcement agencies have been instructed to remain on maximum alert and take preventive measures against any activities that could threaten public order.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with security forces deployed to respond swiftly to any signs of instability.

"We have intelligence information that Awami League may try to create unrest and instability in the country surrounding June 23," news agency ANI quoted Ahmed as saying.

An internal communication circulated by police headquarters reportedly warned that Awami League leaders and supporters may try to mark the occasion by hoisting party flags, gathering at local offices and organising processions.

Officials fear that such events could trigger confrontations with rival political groups, particularly activists of the student-led National Citizen Party, potentially leading to tensions in different parts of the country.

While the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said there is currently no specific security threat, officers have been directed to remain vigilant in the lead-up to the anniversary. So far, the Awami League has not publicly announced any plans to mark its founding day. The party's official platforms have remained silent on whether supporters will hold events or gatherings.