Dhaka:

Two crude bombs exploded near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, injuring three pedestrians, amid heightened security over concerns about possible political violence. The explosions took place on Monday night, with one blast reported near the airport's outer gate and another in the Jasimuddin area close to the airport and flyover connectors.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the bombs were detonated by unidentified miscreants, who allegedly threw them from a flyover. Airport Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamrul Islam Talukdar said three pedestrians sustained minor injuries in the explosions. Security arrangements have since been strengthened in the area.

Two crude bombs explode near Dhaka airport

The first explosion took place near the outer gate of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, while the second occurred in the Jasimuddin area, near the airport and flyover connectors. Kamrul Islam Talukdar said the bombs were thrown from a flyover and that the injured pedestrians sustained minor injuries. Police have increased security following the incident.

The blasts come at a time of heightened political tension in Bangladesh, amid concerns about possible violence surrounding the planned return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina next month. However, there is no confirmation that the explosions are connected to her planned return.

Bangladesh steps up security amid fears of political violence

The explosions come amid a series of violent incidents reported across Bangladesh in recent days, including arson attacks targeting trains, buses and banks. Police have blamed activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations for several of these incidents. The Awami League has been barred from participating in political activities and elections following Hasina's removal from power.

According to Bengali daily Prothom Alo, law enforcement agencies have prepared special security arrangements for Dhaka, Gopalganj and other districts considered Awami League strongholds. Additional police personnel are expected to be deployed in these areas throughout December, while intelligence surveillance has also been increased. Inspector General of Police Md Ali Hossain Fakir has issued special instructions to police superintendents across all 64 districts, police commissioners in eight metropolitan areas and deputy inspectors general of eight ranges. They have been directed to take action against those involved in sabotage.

Additional Inspector General Md Ahsan Habib Palash said police were fully prepared to deal with any attempts at sabotage.

Gopalganj sees violence, 2,000 police personnel deployed

Gopalganj, Sheikh Hasina's home district and an Awami League stronghold, has witnessed incidents of violence, arson and vandalism in recent days.

On November 10, police vehicles were set on fire during clashes. Police accused Awami League leaders and activists of involvement. Further incidents of violence and vandalism were reported in the district last Sunday.

Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed in Gopalganj to prevent possible sabotage. Additional forces will be sent if required, police said. Ten platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with personnel from the Special Response Battalion (SRB), have also been deployed in the district.

Gopalganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Faridpur fall under the Dhaka Range of police. Deputy Inspector General Md Mostafizur Rahman said security arrangements had been made across these four districts after assessing possible threats.

Security has also been strengthened around the Padma Bridge, along highways and on roads in municipal areas. Rahman said police were coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to protect people and property.

Sheikh Hasina seeks new passport and national identity card

The latest security concerns come amid reports that Sheikh Hasina is preparing for a possible return to Bangladesh in December.

Last week, the former Prime Minister requested a new passport and national identity card. In a letter emailed to Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi, Hasina, through a counsel, asked the Acting High Commissioner to take the necessary steps to issue the documents.

The 79-year-old former Prime Minister has been staying in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that led to the fall of her government.

Hasina faces legal challenges, Bangladesh seeks extradition

Hasina faces serious legal challenges in Bangladesh, including a death sentence handed down in absentia by a special tribunal over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the 2024 uprising.

She has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings. The Bangladesh government has ruled out issuing her a passport or travel document, describing her as a "fugitive terrorist" and a "dictator".

Dhaka has also sought her extradition from India. New Delhi has acknowledged receiving the requests but has not announced a decision, saying the matter is being examined through established processes.

Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ruled the country for 15 years before being ousted in August 2024. Her Awami League government faced allegations of widespread human rights violations and suppression of political dissent.

(With inputs from PTI)

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