Bangladesh: Imam who led Ramzan prayers at mosque tests coronavirus positive

An imam from Bangladesh has tested positive for coronavirus in Magura district. The reports of the imam showed positive after he led Ramzan prayers at a mosque. He led the prayers on Saturday evening and was diagnosed with the infection on Sunday morning. Around 20-25 people who offered prayers in the mosque and the health workers who collected their samples will all undergo tests, Rahman added.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bangladesh currently stands at 5,416, while the death toll has increased to 145, according to government data.

The ISKCON temple in Bangladeshi capital had earlier reported 31 coronavirus cases, following which the authorities locked down the building to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the virus on March 8 with the authorities testing 46,589 samples since then.

