Massive fire erupts at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, flights suspended | Video Several firefighting teams rushed to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday (October 18) after dense smoke was spotted rising from the cargo complex. Efforts are underway to douse the flames, with airport security sealing off the affected zone.

Dhaka:

A massive fire broke out at a section of the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh's Dhaka, prompting an immediate emergency response. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are yet to confirm whether there were any casualties or injuries.

Emergency services rush to the spot

Multiple firefighting units were swiftly dispatched to the airport premises on Saturday (October 18) as thick smoke was seen billowing from the cargo complex. Firefighters are currently working to bring the blaze under control, while airport security personnel have cordoned off the affected area to prevent any further damage or disruption.

Fire breaks out at Dhaka airport

A massive fire erupted at around 3:00 pm on Saturday, engulfing the Cargo Village- the airport’s main storage area. Panic spread across the premises as thick smoke filled the air. At least 30 fire engines rushed to Gate number 8 of the Cargo Village to control the blaze, though firefighters faced considerable difficulty in extinguishing the flames.

Flight operations from the airport have been temporarily suspended due to the incident. The news was confirmed around 3:30 pm by Mohammad Kausar Mahmud, Assistant Director of Public Relations at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Operations under review

Preliminary reports suggest that airport operations, particularly cargo handling and nearby logistics activities, may have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. However, regular passenger terminal operations are believed to be continuing under heightened safety protocols.

Investigation underway

Officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) are coordinating with fire department teams to assess the damage and determine the source of the fire. Authorities have stated that a detailed report will be released once the situation is fully under control.

As of now, no official statement has been made by the airport administration or local authorities regarding the extent of the damage or potential impact on flight operations. Further updates are awaited as the rescue and recovery efforts continue.