Bangladesh erupts before Sheikh Hasina's arrival, violence in 21 districts; buses and trains set ablaze

Fresh violence has erupted across Bangladesh following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's announcement that she plans to return to the country. At least 21 districts reported incidents of arson and vandalism between Monday night and Tuesday evening, with buses and train coaches set on fire and government offices and educational institutions shutting their gates amid heightened tensions.

According to Bangladesh Police and Dhaka Metropolitan Police data, at least 22 vehicles were set ablaze across 11 districts in the past 24 hours. At least 28 crude bomb explosions were also reported at different locations in Dhaka and six other districts.

The police headquarters has blamed supporters of Hasina's Awami League party for the incidents, claiming that the violence began following her announcement about returning to Bangladesh.

One killed in arson attacks

Bangladesh Police and local authorities have attributed the attacks, road blockades and arson incidents to activists of the Awami League and its student wing, the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The worst incidents were reported in Dhaka and neighbouring districts. A bus parked beneath the Farmgate Metro Station in the capital was set on fire after petrol bombs were allegedly thrown at it. Another bus was torched near the post office and metro rail line in Mirpur-11, while two buses parked along a roadside in the Pallabi area were also set ablaze.

In Faridpur, a 55-year-old bus driver was killed after a vehicle was set on fire. The incidents have further intensified security concerns as political tensions rise following Hasina's announcement.

Volatile situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been grappling with prolonged unrest since the political upheaval that led to Hasina's removal from power.

The country has also witnessed labour protests since October, with textile and garment workers demanding higher wages. Workers are seeking a monthly salary of 30,000 taka, while factory owners have argued that the economic slowdown makes such a steep increase difficult to implement.

The announcement of Hasina's possible return has added another layer of tension to an already volatile situation.

Economic brunt of prolonged instability

The political turmoil and repeated unrest have also taken a toll on Bangladesh's economy. According to the figures cited in the report, the country's GDP growth has fallen from around 6 per cent to 3.3 per cent, while non-performing bank loans have crossed 30 per cent.

Foreign exchange reserves have reportedly declined to around $21 billion. The crisis has also been linked to the loss of approximately 21 lakh jobs, with around 60,000 workers rendered unemployed and more than 100 factories shutting down completely.

The textile sector, one of Bangladesh's key economic pillars, has been particularly affected. Its operational capacity has reportedly fallen to nearly one-third of its potential, raising concerns about the country's manufacturing and export outlook.

China-backed Anti-India propaganda

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged that Chinese social media influencers operating in Bangladesh are attempting to spread anti-India propaganda.

According to multiple reports, around 150 vloggers are active in Dhaka and surrounding areas, filming videos of slum settlements and allegedly uploading them on social media while falsely identifying the locations as parts of Delhi.

The alleged campaign is being described as an attempt to portray India negatively through misleading online content.

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