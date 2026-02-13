Bangladesh Elections: Hindu candidate Gayeshwar Chandra Roy defeats Jamaat candidate in Dhaka; know who he is

Dhaka:

Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is sailing to a huge victory in Bangladesh, BNP has won over 200 seats and is set to form government with Tarique Rahman is set to be the next prime minister.

BNP's Hindu candidate Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has won from Dhaka-3 by defeating Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Shahinur Islam. BNP's Hindu candidate Gayeshwar Chandra Roy obtained 98,785 votes, while Jamaat candidate Md Shahinur Islam garnered 82,232 votes. Roy's win is likely to give a tone of communal harmony and a voice to Hindus in Bangladesh's parliament amid recent tensions in post-Hasina era. Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE: BNP heads for a landslide victory, Jamaat suffers setback

Who Is Gayeshwar Chandra Roy?

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was born on November 1, 1951, in Keraniganj, Dhaka, to Gannandra Chandra Roy and Sumoti Roy. He held ministerial roles in BNP-led governments during the 1990s, with key positions like State Minister for Environment and Forests and State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock. Roy has also a family bonding with BNP as his son Amitav Roy is married to BNP leader Nitai Roy Chowdhury's daughter Nipun Roy Chowdhury.

Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Key facts

The Election Commission (EC) has not yet released the final figures. An EC spokesperson, cited by PTI, stated that vote counting in some constituencies was still in progress and that official results would be declared within a few hours. The polls were held to choose a new government to replace the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, which assumed power 18 months ago following the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.

Bangladesh polls featured 127 million eligible voters, nearly half aged 18-37, with 4.57 million first-timers, across 299 constituencies. Some 1,755-1,981 candidates from 50-59 parties competed, BNP fielding 291 as frontrunner; banned Awami League was excluded. BNP-Jamaat rivalry centered on corruption, inflation, jobs and economic growth. A parallel vote tested Muhammad Yunus's interim government's 84-point National Charter 2025 for governance reforms.

