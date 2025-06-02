Bangladesh drops Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s photograph from bank notes According to reports, the new currency notes were issued on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in three denominations, i.e. Taka 1,000, Taka 50 and Taka 20.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh has introduced new currency notes and has dropped the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding father. According to reports, the new currency notes were issued on Sunday, June 1, 2025, in three denominations, i.e. Taka 1,000, Taka 50 and Taka 20. However, sources said the current and existing notes will continue to be legal tender.

This is the first time that the new currency notes do not feature the photograph of Rahman. Currency series “no longer features the portrait of any human figure”, some reports cited a senior official of Bangladesh as saying.

The new currency notes highlight the cultural heritage of the country by featuring natural landscapes and historical landmarks

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, popularly also referred to as ‘Bangabandhu’, is the father of the former prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

A few months back, protesters in Bangladesh demolished Rahman's house after vandalising and setting it on fire last night. The violent demonstrators also demolished the houses of leaders of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League and defaced murals of Mujibur Rahman.

The "Mujib Mural" of Bangabandhu Hall was also vandalised at the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Trishal.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League’s 16-year regime.

Hasina's father is widely viewed as an independence hero, but anger at his daughter has tarnished his legacy.

He was killed along with most of his family members in a coup staged by a group of junior or mid-ranking military officers on August 15, 1975, when Hasina and Rehana were in Germany.