US State Secretary Antony Blinken welcomes Muhammad Yunus as interim leader of Bangladesh amid unrest

Days after Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Saturday (August 10) that the US remains committed to working with the crisis-torn nation as it strives to restore a prosperous future for its citizens after months of deadly unrest.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Blinken extended a warm welcome to Dr. Muhammad Yunus, hailing his appointment as the leader of the interim government. He also echoed Yunus's call for calm and peace amid the ongoing violence.

"I welcome the swearing-in of Dr. Muhammad Yunus to lead the interim government in Bangladesh. The United States supports his call for calm and peace and remains committed to working with Bangladesh as it charts a democratic and prosperous future for the people in Bangladesh," Blinken stated.





Notably, this statement from the US State Department follows its earlier call for the new government to conduct credible investigations into all instances of violence in Bangladesh, including attacks on members of religious or political groups, and to ensure justice for the victims.

"We are deeply concerned about continued reports of violence in Bangladesh, including violence directed at members of religious or political groups. We are equally concerned about reports of violence against police and law enforcement," the US State Department said.

"We repeat our call for de-escalation on all sides and a return to calm. This is not a time for retribution and revenge. As a friend and partner to the Bangladeshi people, the United States will continue to support Bangladesh's democratic aspirations and promote respect for human rights for all," it added.

About the Situation in Bangladesh

After months of deadly protests and the resignation and subsequent fleeing of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took the oath of office as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday. Yunus was administered the oath by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony held at the presidential palace, 'Bangabhaban', in Dhaka.

Significantly, the 84-year-old Yunus was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris, where he was undergoing medical treatment. Yunus will serve as the chief adviser in the interim government tasked with holding fresh elections in the South Asian country of 170 million people. Sixteen other individuals have been included in the interim Cabinet, with members drawn mainly from civil society and including two student protest leaders.



