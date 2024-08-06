Who is Nahid Islam? The student leader who led campaign to oust Sheikh Hasina

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Asif Mahmud, Nahid Islam, and Abu Bakar Majumder, student leaders who spearheaded a movement against job quotas that turned into a call for former PM Sheikh Hasina to resign.

Nahid Islam, a 26-year-old sociology student, has emerged as a prominent figure in Bangladesh’s recent political turmoil. Known for his public appearance with a Bangladeshi flag tied around his forehead, Islam has been at the forefront of a student-led movement that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had been in power for 15 years.

Rise to prominence

Islam first gained national attention in mid-July when he was detained by police during a protest against job quotas, which escalated into a campaign demanding Hasina’s resignation. The protests, which resulted in nearly 300 deaths, led to Hasina’s resignation and her flight to India on Monday.

Current developments

Islam and other student leaders are set to meet with Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who announced Hasina's resignation and the formation of an interim government. Islam has made it clear that his group does not accept a government led or supported by the army, advocating instead for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to serve as chief adviser.

Islam’s vision for Bangladesh

In a recent Facebook post, Islam emphasised that any government not recommended by the student movement would be unacceptable. He vowed to prevent a return to what he described as "Fascist rule" and urged students to protect the Hindu minority and their places of worship.

Background and personal life

Born in Dhaka in 1998, Islam is married and has a younger brother named Nakib, who describes him as resilient and dedicated. Despite enduring police brutality, Islam remains committed to his cause.

Expert opinion

Sabrina Karim, an associate professor at Cornell University, described the events of Monday as historic, potentially marking the first successful revolution led by Generation Z in Bangladesh. She expressed cautious optimism about the prospects for a democratic transition, even with military involvement, as reported by news agency Reuters.

