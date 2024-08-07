Bangladesh SCBA president urges India to arrest and return Sheikh Hasina, Rehana

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of Bangladesh Awami League, speaks during a meeting.

AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) of Bangladesh, has called on India to arrest former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and return them to Bangladesh. Speaking at a press conference at the SCBA auditorium, Khokon emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive relationship with India while holding Hasina accountable for alleged deaths in Bangladesh.

Allegations against Hasina

Khokon accused Sheikh Hasina of being responsible for numerous deaths in the country. "Sheikh Hasina has killed many people in Bangladesh," he asserted. The conference was attended by several pro-BNP lawyers, and Khokon, who also serves as the joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), strongly urged against declaring a state of emergency.

Demands for resignations and reforms

Khokon demanded the resignation of Supreme Court judges involved in political activities and corruption within a week. He also called for the resignation of state law officers, including Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, and the heads and officials of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), criticising their appointments by the Hasina-led government. Additionally, he called for the release of political prisoners.

Political unrest in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is experiencing significant political unrest following Sheikh Hasina's resignation on August 5 amid mounting protests. The protests, largely driven by students demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, evolved into widespread anti-government demonstrations.

Government dissolution and interim administration

President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to pave the way for the formation of an interim administration. In another major development, BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was released.

Hasina's whereabouts and prospects

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening. It remains unclear whether she will stay in Delhi or move to another location. Meanwhile, in Dhaka, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to address the ongoing challenges in Bangladesh.

