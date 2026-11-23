Dhaka:

Bangladesh is facing mounting challenges on multiple fronts, with political violence spreading across districts, protests disrupting the garment industry, and a court stepping in to address concerns over children's social media use. Nearly 30 houses were reportedly set on fire in a village in Narail district following attacks on properties belonging to Awami League leaders and activists. The violence has prompted security forces to increase deployments, while the country's garment manufacturers have reported losses of more than $400 million amid workers' protests.

The developments come at a politically sensitive time for Bangladesh, with tensions continuing over the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing the country in August 2024. Separately, the Bangladesh High Court has directed authorities to frame interim guidelines to prevent children below 16 from accessing social media platforms and examine the impact of algorithm-driven content on minors.

Nearly 30 houses set on fire in Narail amid political violence

Fresh violence was reported in Bendarchar village in Kalia upazila of Narail district, where several houses and shops were allegedly vandalised, looted and set on fire. The attacks took place from Friday afternoon until midnight, according to local media reports. The properties targeted reportedly included the residences of former Awami League lawmaker BM Kabirul Haque Mukti, former Kalia municipality mayor Mushfiqur Rahman Liton and local party general secretary Krishnapada Ghosh.

Fire service personnel who reached the village around 8 pm found between 20 and 30 houses on fire, according to Prothom Alo. Local residents alleged that supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were behind the attacks and claimed that around 50 houses and shops had been vandalised, looted or set ablaze. The local BNP leadership denied the allegations, describing them as baseless.

Kalia Upazila Executive Officer Md Jinnatul Islam confirmed that several houses, including that of a former lawmaker, had been vandalised. He said five to six houses had been set on fire, while the administration was yet to establish who was responsible. Narail district police said relatives and supporters of two BNP leaders killed in violence the previous week had gathered in Bendarchar on Friday and attacked properties belonging to Awami League leaders and activists allegedly involved in the killings. Police said they intervened and deployed additional personnel to control the situation.

The attacks followed the killing of two BNP-affiliated leaders during an assault on a BNP motorcycle procession on November 18. Clashes between BNP and Awami League supporters were also reported in Pabna district on Saturday, where police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the groups.

Border Guard Bangladesh has deployed 95 platoons across several districts, including Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Faridpur and Cox's Bazar, to maintain law and order.

Hasina's return to Bangladesh adds to political tensions

The latest wave of unrest has unfolded amid continuing political tensions surrounding Sheikh Hasina's possible return to Bangladesh. Hasina's lawyers had approached the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi seeking a fresh passport and national identity card to facilitate her planned return in December. However, the government rejected her request earlier this month. Her passport and national identity card had been revoked by the interim government after she fled Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that brought down her government.

The Awami League subsequently announced a week-long protest programme demanding her return, which culminated in a nationwide shutdown on November 19. The demonstrations were accompanied by arson, crude bomb attacks and clashes in several districts. At least four people were killed in separate incidents earlier in the week, including three members of the BNP and affiliated groups in Narail and Faridpur. A bus helper was also burnt alive after unidentified attackers set fire to parked buses in Pirojpur.

Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November 2025 for crimes against humanity over the 2024 crackdown on protesters. She has denied the charges and said she intends to return to Bangladesh in December and surrender before a court. Her extradition has remained a point of friction between Dhaka and New Delhi, with both the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus and the subsequent BNP government headed by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman pressing India to send her back.

Garment industry reports losses of $428 million amid workers' protests

The political unrest comes as Bangladesh's garment sector faces a major disruption due to workers' protests demanding higher wages. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), citing a survey of its members, said 317 garment factories had suffered losses estimated at $428 million. Orders worth another $254 million had reportedly shifted to other countries.

Nationwide protests since October have disrupted production at several of the country's more than 4,000 garment factories. Workers have demanded a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka, around $240, more than twice the existing minimum of 12,500 taka. They have argued that their wages have failed to keep pace with rising costs of food, housing, transport and healthcare. The protests have, in some cases, led to clashes between workers and police, affecting production, delaying shipments and weakening confidence among international buyers. The BGMEA said the actual losses could be higher, as only 317 of the 600 factories affected by the unrest had submitted their data in time. The disruption has also come ahead of the busy Christmas shopping season.

Bangladesh's garment industry earns around $38 billion annually and accounts for approximately four-fifths of the country's export earnings. The country is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The association has warned that the impact extends beyond immediate financial losses, saying the unrest could affect the industry's long-term reputation, reliability and prospects in the international market. A government-appointed wage board is expected to announce a revised minimum wage next month, which could offer some relief to workers and manufacturers.

Bangladesh High Court steps in over children's social media access

Amid the political and economic developments, Bangladesh's High Court Division of the Supreme Court has directed authorities to frame mandatory interim guidelines to prevent children below 16 from accessing social media platforms. The court issued the directions on Sunday while hearing a writ petition that questioned the government's failure to introduce a national policy regulating social media access for children under 16.

A bench comprising Justices Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Fatema Anwar also ordered the formation of an independent expert committee to examine the impact of algorithm-driven content feeds on minors. The proposed committee will include cybersecurity specialists, child psychologists, paediatricians and legal experts. It will assess how algorithm-controlled recommendation systems influence children's behaviour, exposure to online content and overall development.

The petition was filed earlier this month by Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Faisal Dastagir, who argued that the absence of a regulatory framework had left children exposed to unrestricted social media use. The court has also asked the authorities to explain why their failure to establish an independent committee and formulate a national policy should not be declared unlawful.

The move comes amid growing international debate over age restrictions and safeguards for children using social media.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)

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