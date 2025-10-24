Bangladesh court to announce verdict in Sheikh Hasina's 'crimes' on November 13 Hasina's state-appointed lawyer, Md Amir Hossain, has denied the charges, asserting that the former prime minister did not flee the country in connection with the case but was forced to leave following the student-led uprising.

Dhaka:

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh has concluded the trial proceedings in the case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others, accused of crimes against humanity during the July–August 2024 student movement. The tribunal, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, has scheduled November 13 to announce the date for delivering its verdict, ANI reported citing the Dhaka Tribune.

The prosecution, represented by Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman, has sought the death penalty for Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, presenting what they claim is irrefutable evidence of their involvement in the alleged atrocities. The third accused, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has turned approver after confessing his role in the events.

Hasina's lawyer denies charges

Hasina's state-appointed lawyer, Md Amir Hossain, has denied the charges, asserting that the former prime minister did not flee the country in connection with the case but was forced to leave following the student-led uprising.

"In the context of the statement given today by the Attorney General, I have provided two answers. He wants to say that my accused has fled. I have said, my accused did not flee. She (Sheikh Hasina) did not want to leave this country--it has been reported in various newspapers and everywhere. Sheikh Hasina also said, 'If necessary, give me the soil here, kill me, still I will not go.' But the situation became such that she was forced to go. She left by helicopter. The people of the country saw it. She did not leave, hiding like a thief. However, I have defended this issue of leaving," the lawyer said, ANI quoted Dhaka Tribune.

Arrest warrants issued against Hasina

On October 8, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants for 30 individuals, including former Prime Minister Hasina, in connection with two separate cases involving crimes against humanity through enforced disappearances during the Awami League government. The tribunal instructed that the accused be taken into custody and presented in court by October 22. The order was issued by a three-member bench led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder.