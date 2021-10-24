Bangladesh communal violence: 71 cases filed, over 3,000 unidentified persons booked so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police clash with Muslim devotees during a protest over an alleged insult to Islam, outside the country’ main Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Amid escalating communal tension in Bangladesh, the police have said at least 10 cases have been filed in connection with attacks on minorities in the country. According to the details, the cases have been filed at the Hajiganj police station. Among the accused are over 3,000 unnamed persons, the police said.

In total, as many as 71 cases have so far been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus, while nearly 450 people have been arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

Attacks on Hindus and their temples have intensified in Bangladesh since last Wednesday after an alleged blasphemous post surfaced on social media during the Durga Puja celebrations.

On late Sunday night, a mob damaged 66 houses and set on fire at least 20 homes of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The communal attack in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur on October 13 came despite warnings from the local puja management committee after the violence in Comilla, locals and activists said.

Five people died in the clashes after police opened fire, while 33 people were injured. The injured included 23 police officials and staff members, reported Dhaka Tribune.

According to the local unit of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council B'desh violence (BHBCOP), 12 puja mandaps and several Hindu homes were vandalized on October 13 and 14.

