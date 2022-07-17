Bangladesh communal violence: Hindu homes, temple vandalised in Digholia village over social media post

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Another attack on Hindu homes, temple in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Months after major communal clashes were reported from parts of Bangladesh, a Hindu temple was on Friday vandalised by a mob organised by Islamists in Bangladesh. According to the police, the incident was reported from the Narail district of the country, where the mob also attacked and vandalised several houses belonging to the minority community.

The violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening over a young Hindu boy's social media post.

A house belonging to a Hindu family was also set afire. The violence took place after the Friday prayers.

Police had fired warning shots to disperse the Islamists, said police inspector Haran Chandra Paul.

Paul said the Hindu boy allegedly posted something on Facebook that angered the Muslims.

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control.

"We're investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now," he said.

No one has been arrested so far.

(With inputs from IANS)

