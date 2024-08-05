Bangladesh: Curfew extended after at least 98 killed in fresh spell of clashes

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Demonstrators stop an ambulance during protest in Dhaka

After a fresh spell of violence gripped Bangladesh, at least 98 people were killed and hundreds were injured on Sunday amid the protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported. With yesterday's clashes, it is the highest single-day death count from any protest in Bangladesh's recent history. It surpassed the 67 deaths reported on July 19 when students took to the streets demanding the scrapping of quotas for government jobs.

Curfew imposed for indefinite period

After the situation turned grim, the government imposed a curfew and suspended the internet. Starting at 6 pm, the curfew was declared for an indefinite period on Sunday. The government also announced a three-day general holiday starting from Monday. The clashes broke out on Sunday morning when protesters started the non-cooperation programme under the aegis of the Students Against Discrimination with a single-point demand of the Haisna's resignation faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists. The protestors blocked highways while miscreants torched several vehicles and vandalised ambulances. Moreover, the ruling Awami League's office and police stations were targeted during violence.

13 policemen beaten to death

The protestors clashed with Police and Awami League supporters. The deceased included at least 13 policemen, who were beaten to death in the north-western district of Sirajganj, police said. Nine others were killed in the district, where two lawmakers' homes were set on fire. In the central district of Munsiganj, two construction workers were killed while they were on their way to work and 30 got injured. "They were brought dead to the hospital with bullet wounds," said Abu Hena Mohammad Jamal, the superintendent of the district hospital.

In Pabna, at least 3 people were killed and 50 injured and 8 each were killed in Feni and Lakshmipur six in Narsingdi, five in Rangpur, four in Magura and the rest in several other districts, hospital officials said.

Hospital vandalised, ambulance set ablaze

After a group vandalised a medical college hospital and set vehicles, including an ambulance ablaze, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen expressed resentment and said, "An attack on a hospital is unacceptable." After she won a fourth straight term, the worsening conditions have become the biggest test for Sheikh Hasina. Notably, the elections were boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

'Those carrying out violence are not students': Hasina

Meanwhile, critics of Sheikh Hasina, along with human rights groups, have accused the government of using excessive coercive force against protesters. However, the government denied these charges and refused to call protestor students. "Those who are carrying out violence are not students but terrorists who are out to destabilize the nation," Hasina said after a national security panel meeting, attended by the chiefs of the army, navy, air force, police and other agencies. "I appeal to our countrymen to suppress these terrorists with a strong hand," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

