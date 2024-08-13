Bangladesh cancels national holiday on August 15 marking Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS People climb the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bijoy Sarani area after Sheikh Hasina's ouster.

Dhaka: In a major move, Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday scrapped a national holiday on August 15, marking the assassination of the country’s founder and deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The decision was approved in a meeting of the Advisory Council, according to a statement from Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' Office, a day after he met with different political parties excluding Hasina's Awami League.

Soon after Hasina left the country amid widespread unrest, an angry mob set a museum dedicated to Sheikh Mujib, also known as 'Bangabandhu', on fire. The museum was originally Bangbandhu's private residence, where he was killed along with his family members in a military coup staged by a group of junior officers on August 15, 1975.

"The decision to cancel the national holiday on August 15 was taken unanimously after a discussion with the council of advisers and political parties," said a press release sent from the Chief Adviser's Office. August 15 is remembered as National Mourning Day, marking the Bangabandhu's assassination.

Sheikh Hasina's first statement after ouster

Hasina, who is currently staying in India, released her first statement since her ouster from her country and demanded punishment for those involved in the killings and vandalism across the nation in student protests. “I appeal to you to observe the National Mourning Day on 15th August with due dignity and solemnity. Pray for the salvation of all souls by offering floral garlands and praying at Bangabandhu Bhaban,” the statement said.

She said that the Bangladesh which had gained recognition as a developing country across the globe has now been "reduced to ashes". "This is an extreme dishonor to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we gained independence, self-respect, and a free country. This is an insult to the blood of millions of martyrs. I seek justice from the people of the country," it added.

What happened in Bangladesh?

The massive protests in Bangladesh were initially held by protesters against the controversial quota system in government jobs, but soon spiralled into a broader agitation against the Awami League government after Hasina's 'razakar' remarks and the harsh police crackdown on protesters. While the initial protests calmed down after the Supreme Court scaled back the quotas, the recent unrest broke out as several students demanded Hasina's resignation.

An interim government was formed after the fall of the Hasina-led government, and its Chief Adviser, 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, announced the portfolios of his 16-member council of advisors last week. Several members of Hasina's arch-rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party met Yunus on Monday separately and said the interim government could take the time necessary to create a conducive environment for holding free and fair elections.

(with agencies input)

ALSO READ | Sheikh Hasina issues first statement after ouster from Bangladesh: 'Extreme dishonour of my father...'