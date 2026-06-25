Bangladesh calls India's account of airport incident involving PM Rahman's adviser 'unsatisfactory'

Dhaka:

Bangladesh has described India’s explanation regarding the brief “detention” of Prime Minister’s Adviser for Information and Strategy Zahed Ur Rahman at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as “unsatisfactory”. Speaking on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said the incident was “unfortunate and regrettable”, according to the state-run BSS news agency.

The spokesperson said Indian authorities had been informed in advance through diplomatic channels that Rahman would head the Bangladesh delegation at a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). Despite this, he was stopped by immigration officials at the airport earlier this month and was unable to proceed with his visit as planned.

BSS reported that Rahman had been scheduled to lead Bangladesh’s delegation before being prevented from continuing his journey through Delhi airport.

Rehman allowed after ‘verifying’ his purpose of visit, says MEA

Dhaka’s latest remarks came a day after India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave its account of the incident. The ministry said Rahman was allowed to enter India after officials verified the purpose of his visit, but he later decided to return to Dhaka.

Bangladesh had previously lodged a formal protest with New Delhi after Rahman was briefly held at the airport. Reports suggested that his name had appeared on a security-related watchlist.

Addressing the issue at a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "Advisor to the prime minister of Bangladesh arrived in India on June 14 on a private passport holding a SAARC visa, to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association."

Jaiswal added that immigration officials questioned Rahman upon his arrival before clearing him for entry. "He (Rahman), however, chose to return to Dhaka of his own volition," Jaiswal said.

The Ministry of External Affairs hosted the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi on June 15 and 16.

The meeting assessed progress on IORA’s institutional initiatives and priority sectors, while advancing deliberations on the forthcoming IORA Action Plan (2028–2032). The discussions underscored a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in support of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.

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