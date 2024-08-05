Bangladesh Army chief seeks citizens' support, says interim govt soon as Sheikh Hasina quits

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bangladesh Army chief

Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman on Monday (August 5) confirmed that Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation as Prime Minister and an interim government will be formed to run the country. His remarks came after Hasina left the country following massive violent protests. The protestors barged into the PM Palace and looted things, according to local media reports.

"PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Interim Government to run the country. We will return peace to the country. We ask citizens to stop violence. We will investigate all killings that have happened over the past few weeks," says Bangladesh's army chief Waker-uz-Zaman.

He said that he met political leaders and told them army will take over responsibility for law and order. The Army chief urged the protesting students to stay calm and return home, ending conflict.

Bangladesh’s military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced plans to seek the president’s guidance on forming interim government. He promised that the military would stand down, and to launch an investigation into the deadly crackdowns that fueled outrage against the government, and asked citizens for time to restore peace.

"Representatives of main political parties were present in discussion with Army. Request students to stay calm and go back home," he said.

Zaman further said that he has asked both Army and police not to fire any shots.

The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

Hasina offered to talk with student leaders on Saturday, but a coordinator refused and announced a one-point demand for her resignation. Hasina repeated her pledges to investigate the deaths and punish those responsible for the violence. She said she was ready to sit down whenever the protesters want.