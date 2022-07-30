Saturday, July 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Bangladesh: 11 killed, five injured in train, bus accident

Bangladesh: 11 killed, five injured in train, bus accident

Bangladesh news: The accident happened on Friday in Mirsharai Upazila when the minibus carrying students and the teachers of a coaching centre was hit by the Dhaka-bound Provati Express train, the Dhaka Tribune reported on Friday.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Dhaka
Published on: July 30, 2022 13:35 IST
Bangladesh, 11 killed five injured in train bus accident death toll, latest updates, bus accident in
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bangladesh: 11 killed, five injured in train, bus accident, says reports.

Highlights

  • At least 11 people, including seven students, were killed in road accidents in Bangladesh
  • The accident happened on Friday (July 29) in Mirsharai Upazila
  • The injured were rescued and sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital

Bangladesh news updates: At least 11 people, including seven students, were killed when a minibus they were travelling in was hit by a train at an unmanned level crossing in Bangladesh’s Chittagong district, according to a media report.

The accident happened on Friday in Mirsharai Upazila when the minibus carrying students and the teachers of a coaching centre was hit by the Dhaka-bound Provati Express train, the Dhaka Tribune reported on Friday (July 29).

Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirsharai police station, said that among the deceased seven were students of almost the same age and four of them were teachers.

“The express rammed into the microbus, dragging it several hundred metres down the railway track. Among the microbus passengers, 11 were killed on the spot while the rest five were badly injured in the incident,” he said.

Anisur Rahman, deputy director of the Chittagong Divisional Office of Fire Service, said the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the scene and later in the evening handed over to the family members.

“The firefighters recovered the bodies of the deceased from the scene. The injured were rescued and sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Related Stories
President Kovind inaugurates Dhaka's historic Kali Mandir destroyed by Pak Army in 1971

President Kovind inaugurates Dhaka's historic Kali Mandir destroyed by Pak Army in 1971

Bangladesh: At least 40 people dead after fire breaks out aboard packed ferry

Bangladesh: At least 40 people dead after fire breaks out aboard packed ferry

Bangladesh brightened its image by curbing terrorism: PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh brightened its image by curbing terrorism: PM Sheikh Hasina

ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalised in Bangladesh's Dhaka, devotees attacked

ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalised in Bangladesh's Dhaka, devotees attacked

40 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

40 dead in fire at Bangladesh container depot

 ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter, operation underway

ALSO READ: Noida: E-rickshaw driver killed after collision with Mercedes driven by IT professional

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News