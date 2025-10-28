Balochistan terror attack: Terrorists kill police officer, free prisoners and torch govt buildings in Bhag Dozens of terrorists launched a deadly nighttime assault in Bhag town, Balochistan, killing a senior police officer, injuring others, freeing six prisoners, and torching multiple government buildings before fleeing the scene.

New Delhi:

In a major terror strike, dozens of terrorists launched a coordinated assault on police and paramilitary installations in Bhag town of Kachhi district, Balochistan province, late Monday night. The attack left a senior police officer dead, several others injured, and multiple government buildings gutted in flames.

Militants arrive on motorcycles, open fire

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manzoor Rehman, around 50 heavily armed militants arrived on motorcycles and first attacked a Levies (paramilitary) truck, before turning their weapons toward the Levies station, police station, and a nearby National Bank building.

The attackers reportedly took several Levies personnel hostage and began indiscriminate firing. Police forces deployed in the area responded swiftly, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire that lasted several hours.

Police officer killed, two injured in fierce gunbattle

During the gunfight, Sub-Inspector Lutaf Khosa was fatally wounded and succumbed to his injuries. Two other police personnel were also injured in the exchange.

SSP Rehman confirmed that two terrorists were killed during the operation. One of the bodies was recovered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), while the fleeing assailants reportedly carried away the other.

Six prisoners freed, Police station burned down

Officials said the terrorists' primary motive was to free six prisoners detained at the police station. Amid the chaos, the assailants released the prisoners, set fire to the station and several government buildings, and escaped under the cover of darkness.

The police station was completely destroyed, while the bank building suffered heavy damage. Authorities said the attackers used heavy weapons and incendiary devices, causing significant structural losses.

Recent attack on Kech district official's convoy

The Bhag attack came just a day after terrorists targeted the convoy of the Deputy Commissioner of Kech district using a roadside bomb. While the official escaped unharmed, nine security personnel and one civilian were injured in the explosion.

Rising terrorism in Balochistan

The assault marks another escalation in Balochistan's deteriorating security situation, where terrorist outfits have intensified their attacks on law enforcement agencies and infrastructure.

The province, rich in natural resources but long plagued by insurgency, has witnessed a series of high-profile attacks in recent months — signalling renewed challenges for Pakistan's security forces as they attempt to maintain control in one of the country’s most volatile regions.