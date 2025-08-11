Balochistan Liberation Army designated as foreign terrorist organisation by the US The Balochistan Liberation Army was first designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group in 2019 after carrying out multiple terrorist attacks. In 2025, the outfit took credit for the deadly March hijacking of the Jaffar Express in Pakistan.

Washington:

The United States Department of State has officially designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its faction known as the Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organisations. As per the information, the designation means these groups will now face strict sanctions and legal consequences aimed at cutting off their resources and international support. Notably, the BLA and the Majeed Brigade have long been accused of orchestrating deadly assaults.

BLA's terror designation history

The Balochistan Liberation Army was first designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group in 2019 after carrying out multiple terrorist attacks. Since then, the group, along with its faction the Majeed Brigade, has claimed responsibility for several more assaults. In 2024, the BLA admitted to launching suicide bombings near Karachi airport and at the Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

In 2025, the outfit took credit for the deadly March hijacking of the Jaffar Express, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar. The attack left 31 civilians and security personnel dead and saw more than 300 passengers taken hostage.

US justifies latest terror designation

According to the US Department of State, this latest move reaffirms the Trump Administration's resolve to combat terrorism. Officials stressed that designating such groups is a vital tool in disrupting their support networks and operations. The Department said the action was taken under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, both as amended. The Foreign Terrorist Organisation designation becomes effective upon its publication in the Federal Register, it added.

TRF also declared a terrorist organisation

Last month, the United States designated The Resistance Front (TRF) -- a proxy outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba -- as a terrorist organisation. The group had claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in India. US Senator Marco Rubio described the TRF as a "front and proxy" of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-listed terrorist organisation operating out of Pakistan.

