Baloch women's protest in Isalamabad sparks outcry over 'enforced disappearances' in Pakistan From mothers searching for sons to daughters who have never seen their fathers’ faces, the protest has laid bare the ongoing crisis of enforced disappearances in the province.

Islamabad:

A wave of powerful protest has gripped the capital as Baloch women, some of whom have lost their family members to enforced disappearances over the past decade, continue their sit-in on the streets of Islamabad for the sixth consecutive day. Despite weather adversities, police harassment, and restricted movement, these women have refused to move until their demands are heard.

Travelling nearly 900 kilometres from Balochistan, the women have brought with them stories of pain and resistance. From mothers searching for sons to daughters who have never seen their fathers’ faces, the protest has laid bare the ongoing crisis of enforced disappearances in the province.

‘Son went missing, don’t know where he is’

Speaking to the media, a Baloch woman said, “I am the mother of Mahmood Ali... My son was made missing by Pakistani agencies and CTD on 18 June 2024... One year has passed, but we don't know where he is or what condition he is in.”

Another protestor, a 10-year-old girl, shared, “I am the daughter of missing Janji Baloch. My father has been missing for the last 10 years. CTD, police in civil uniform, FC came to our house at 3 AM. I was 3 months old then. I have not even seen my father’s face.”

The protesters allege that despite peaceful resistance, they are being mistreated by Islamabad Police, particularly female officers. The administration has denied them permission to set up camps, closed down access roads, and even attempted a lathi charge, turning the protest site into what they describe as an “open-air prison.”

Criticism against Asim Munir, PM Sharif

The protest has triggered sharp criticism of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, both of whom have remained silent on the issue. Protestors accuse Munir of being directly responsible for the disappearances, claiming, “He kidnaps anyone's father, brother or son from any house overnight in Balochistan.”

According to the Human Rights Department of Balochistan, PANK, at least 1,000 people have gone missing in the past month alone. The protesters say the Pakistani army has established separate torture cells for Baloch detainees where they face brutal physical and psychological abuse, including electric shocks and beatings.

Protesters warn of independent Balochistan movement

This protest marks a significant moment in Balochistan’s decades-long struggle for rights. The region has seen several uprisings: the first rebellion occurred between 1948–50, followed by others in 1958–60, 1962–63, 1973–77, and the current insurgency, ongoing since 2005. Protesters warn that if Pakistan does not change its policies, a movement for an independent Balochistan could soon materialise.

“The daughters of Balochistan may be few in number on Islamabad’s streets, but they have shaken the powerful,” the protestors said. “Shahbaz Sharif and Asim Munir may have turned roads into jails, but they cannot suppress the voice of truth.”

As national and international media remain largely silent, the voices from Islamabad grow louder—an ultimatum from the Baloch women to Pakistan’s leadership: deliver justice or face consequences.