Image Source : ANI Baghdadi's successor has been killed as well, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said in a tweet that Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's successor has been killed too.

Trump said: "just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!"

Donald Trump has not revealed many details about the death, but the US on Monday has confirmed the killing of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir. Muhajir was an IS spokesperson and a high-ranking figure within the jihadist group.

The announcement comes within two days after US President Trump had declared that ISIS chief had died in a raid,

The US troops were conducting the raid in northwest Syria and it is a major blow to the jihadist group.

Trump addressed a press conference and said that during the raid, Baghdadi killed himself by detonating himself. He also said that the test results confirm that he is Baghdadi.

