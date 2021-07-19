Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/AP Roadside bomb attack kills 10 in Baghdad; 20 injured

A roadside bomb attack targeted a Baghdad suburb on Monday, killing at least 10 people and wounding at least 20 others, two Iraqi security officials said.

The attack took place in a busy market of Sadr City, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. It happened a day before the Eid al-Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

It was the third time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That blast was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.

