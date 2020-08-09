Image Source : REAL PRESS / YICHANG CENTRAL HOSPITAL Baby born with umbilical cord wrapped six times around its neck; survives

In a miraculous incident, a baby was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around its neck six times and it survived. The incident occurred at the Yichang Central Hospital in the city of Yichang, in western China’s Hubei province.

It's not unusual for the umbilical cord to be wrapped around a newborn, but six times - without consequences - is unheard of. According to Mirror, one of the doctors said they had never seen anything like this in 23 years.

Li Haur, director of obstetrics, told reporters: "I have been working for 23 years, and this is the first time I have seen an umbilical cord wrapped around a baby’s neck like this."

However, neither the mother nor the baby suffered any medical consequences after medics managed to cut the umbilical cord-free.

The mum, named in news reports by the surname of Dai, said: “I’m glad that my baby has no problem."

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage