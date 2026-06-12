Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral postponed: Why Iran's slain Supreme Leader's burial has been delayed

Tehran:

While questions linger over a peace deal between the United States (US) and Iran, Tehran said on Thursday that the state funeral for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been postponed until the end of June or early July. Ali Khamenei was killed at his home in central Tehran on February 28, the first day of the US-Israel-Iran war.

Iran had planned to carry out the funeral in early Muharram, which is the first month of the Islamic calendar and usually falls in around early June. A three-day event was also planned, which could have been attended by millions.

However, Tehran's Mayor Alireza Zakani has said the funeral has been postponed to allow people to complete their annual mourning of the Imam Hussein, the revered early Shia leader who was killed during the battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

This means that the funeral will now be held in the second 10 days of Muharram, which is likely between June 26 and July 5. Officials believe that around 20 million people could attend his funeral.

There is also no clarity on where Ali Khamenei would be buried. Earlier, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that he would be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, which was his hometown. However, the Astan Quds Razavi foundation refused this in April and said the burial place has not been finalised yet.

A likely end to US-Iran war?

Coming to the ongoing conflict, President Donald Trump has said that the US and Iran have finalised the peace deal, which would be signed this weekend in Europe. Speaking to reporters hours after halting fresh strikes on the Middle East nation, Trump said the US would be represented by Vice President JD Vance in Europe.

He also said Iran would give up its nuclear ambitions, stop pursuing nuclear weapons and the Strait of Hormuz would get open once the deal is signed. However, Iran has denied this and said the agreement has not been finalised yet.

"I don't know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today (Thursday), and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on. That was the whole purpose," Trump said.

"They will not purchase, develop in any way, shape or form a nuclear weapon. They will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump said. "They've taken a pounding like very few people could take and they want to make the deal a lot more than I do."

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