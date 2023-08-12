Australian PM Anthony Albanese to attend G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi next month

Follow us on Image Source : ANTHONY ALBANESE (TWITTER) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian PM Narendra Modi

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed his participation in the upcoming G20 summit to be held in New Delhi next month (September). Albanese will be among leaders of G-20 nations who are scheduled to attend the G-20 summit under India’s presidency in New Delhi this September.

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines. The G20 is the world’s preeminent forum for global economic cooperation. Leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth, according to a statement by the Australian PM's office.

“Deepening Australia’s engagement with Southeast Asia is a key priority for my Government. Our futures are intertwined- so it’s essential that we work together to achieve a peaceful, stable and prosperous region," a press statement from the Australian Prime Minister's office said quoting Albanese.

“It is more important than ever that Australia works closely with international partners, including through multilateral economic forums like the G20, to address shared challenges and opportunities," Albanese said.

“Australia is invested in and committed to the Indo-Pacific to enhance growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace,” he said.

Albanese said that Australia is proud to be hosting a Special Summit to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations in 2024.“I look forward to welcoming ASEAN leaders to Australia in March next year," he said.

Albanese will travel to Indonesia, the Philippines and India in September to meet with regional leaders to discuss global challenges and advance Australia’s economic, security and climate agenda. The Australian Prime Minister will attend the 3rd Annual ASEAN-Australia Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit in Jakarta from September 6–7. Australia’s close partnership with ASEAN and its members is critical to achieving mutual prosperity, security and peace in the region.

As part of the Australian Government’s upgrade of relationships with countries of Southeast Asia, Albanese will travel to Manila, the first Australian Prime Minister to undertake a bilateral visit to the Philippines since the year 2003.

The Prime Minister’s meeting on September 8 with Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr will focus on strengthening cooperation on defence and maritime security, development and education.“Our partnership with the Philippines is built on close defence and security cooperation, increasing economic relations and warm personal ties, including through the vibrant Filipino-Australian community. I look forward to visiting Manila to meet with President Marcos and affirm our partnership," Albanese said.India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022.

