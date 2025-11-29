Australian Prime Minister Albanese marries Jodie Haydon, becomes first to tie knot in office Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon in an intimate ceremony in Canberra. He became the first Australian PM to tie the knot while in office in the history of the Australian federal government.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon in an intimate ceremony on Saturday at his official residence in Canberra. Albanese has become the first Australian PM to marry while in office in the history of the Australian federal government, which dates back 124 years.

The couple were married by a civil celebrant in an afternoon ceremony on the grounds of The Lodge, with around only 60 guests in attendance. This included Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe and several cabinet ministers. Meanwhile, there was no media reporting of the event until after it had occurred, as the ceremony was a private one.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," the couple said in a statement.

The pair wrote their own vows, with their dog Toto serving as the ring bearer. According to the statement, Haydon’s five-year-old niece, Ella, took on the role of flower girl.

Haydon's 5-year-old niece, Ella, was the flower girl, the statement said. Albanese, 62, who is divorced and has an adult son, proposed to 46-year-old Haydon at The Lodge on Valentine’s Day last year. They had originally planned a larger wedding before the general election was scheduled for May this year. Albanese had even mentioned on a Sydney radio show that he was considering inviting former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he regards as a close friend.

However, strategists for the ruling centre-left Labour Party were concerned that a high-profile celebration during a cost-of-living crisis might damage the government’s chances of winning a second three-year term.

As a result, the wedding was postponed until after the election. Albanese had previously said the ceremony would take place in 2025, though he did not disclose an exact date.

The wedding occurred just two days after Parliament wrapped up for the year on Thursday. Haydon, who works in finance, first met Albanese at a business dinner in Melbourne in 2020.