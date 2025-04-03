Video: Australian PM Anthony Albanese loses balance, falls off stage during election campaign Australian PM Anthony Albanese, in a viral video on social media, can be seen losing balance and falling off stage. However, he quickly recovered and gestured that he was fine.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared to have lost balance and fallen off the stage on Thursday during a campaign event for the national polls in May. In videos circulating on social media, Albanese can be seen recovering quickly. The incident occurred when Albanese, the leader of the centre-left Labour Party, was posing for photos after his address at the Mining and Energy Union Conference organised in New South Wales. The incident drew gasps from the audience as the Australian PM fell off and then recovered, as he insisted he was "sweet" afterwards.

The Australian PM is currently engaged in campaigning for the May 3 elections as his Labor party is facing tough competition in opinion polls from the conservative Liberal-National opposition led by Peter Dutton.