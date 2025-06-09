Australian journalist shot by rubber bullet while covering immigration protests in Los Angeles | VIDEO The victim, identified as Lauren Tomasi, the US correspondent for Australia’s Nine News, was on the ground near the Metropolitan Detention Centre in downtown LA on Sunday when she was shot by a police officer.

An Australian journalist was hit by a rubber bullet while reporting live from the scene of heated immigration protests in Los Angeles. The victim, identified as Lauren Tomasi, the US correspondent for Australia’s Nine News, was on the ground near the Metropolitan Detention Centre in downtown LA on Sunday when she was shot by a police officer during escalating clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement. The protests were in response to President Donald Trump's controversial immigration crackdown and federal takeover of California’s National Guard.

Video footage of the incident shows Tomasi reporting as tensions escalated. In the video, a police officer can be seen aiming directly at her and her cameraman before firing. Tomasi is heard screaming in pain and clutching her leg as a shocked bystander yells, "You just **** shot the reporter." Despite the painful hit, Tomasi quickly composed herself, reassuring those around her with a firm, "I am good," as she and her crew moved to safety.

Journalist and cameraman are safe

Although she has not released a formal statement since the incident, Tomasi shared an update on X about the continued unrest, writing: “8 pm. Dozens of police have just moved in. Another attempt to move people on. Flash bang grenades – then fireworks – going off.” Nine News later confirmed that both Tomasi and her cameraman were safe and unharmed, adding that they remain committed to covering the unfolding events on the ground.

Why protests took place in Los Angeles?

Sunday's protest saw downtown Los Angeles declared an “unlawful assembly” by the LAPD after thousands rallied against federal immigration raids. California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned Trump’s move to deploy the National Guard as “purposefully inflammatory,” calling it one of the most provocative decisions in recent decades.

The situation further deteriorated as federal officers used flash-bang grenades, tear gas, and mounted patrols to disperse the crowds, targeting protestors, many of them masked, after Trump ordered their immediate arrest. The crackdown came amid public anger over the detention of dozens of undocumented migrants in a city known for its large Latino community.

