Australia to recognise Palestinian state in September, joins France, UK and Canada

Canberra:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday that Australia will recognize a Palestinian state. The decision, set to be formalised at the United Nations General Assembly in September, aligns Australia with countries like France, Britain, and Canada that have recently signaled similar intentions. Albanese clarified that Australia’s recognition depends on specific assurances received from the Palestinian Authority. These include the exclusion of Hamas from any Palestinian government, the demilitarization of Gaza, and the holding of free and fair elections.

“The acknowledgement was predicated on commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

Response to humanitarian crisis

The announcement comes amid mounting criticism within Australia over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where officials have expressed concern over ongoing suffering and starvation. Australia has also condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent plans for a large-scale military offensive in Gaza. Prime Minister Albanese said that “a two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza.”