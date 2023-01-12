Australia: BAPS Swaminarayan temple vandalised by Khalistan supporters in Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : BAPS SWAMINARAYAN WEBSITE Temple walls were defaced with anti-India graffiti.

Melbourne temple attack: The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple was attacked in Australia's Melbourne on Thursday (January 12) by unidentified miscreants. Reports in Australian media alleged that the attack on the temple situated in Melbourne's northern suburb of Mill Park was carried out by Khalistan supporters.

According to reports, temple walls were defaced with anti-India graffiti. 'Hindustan Murdabad' was written with black paint on the walls of the famous temple.

The temple management has issued a statement appealing for peace while condemning the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the anti-India graffiti at the gates of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park, Melbourne, Australia by anti-social elements. The BAPS temple in Mill Park, like all temples of BAPS worldwide, is an abode of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values," the statement stated.

"At this time, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, has prayed for peace and unity and has appealed to all devotees and well-wishers to maintain peace," it added.

This is not for the first time tha BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir has been targeted in any foreign country. In September 2022, a temple was defaced with anti-India slogans by Canadian Khalistani extremists.

