Australia bans social media for teenagers to ensure online safety, law to be effective from Dec 10

Sydney:

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday that Australia will ban social media for children under 16 to ensure their safety online. As part of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, effective from December 10, 2025, anyone below 16 will be prohibited from creating or maintaining accounts on major social media platforms.

Kids can’t use these platforms after December 10

The new regulations will make it illegal for teenagers under 16 to create or maintain accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Reddit, and Kick.

The Australian government says the law has been designed to protect children from online dangers, including cyberbullying, harmful content, and the addictive nature of social media algorithms.

PM Albanese says law crucial for children's safety

In this regard, PM Albanese said the law was crucial to ensuring children's online safety. "This is about making sure our kids are safe online. The digital world should not come at the cost of their mental health or development," he explained.

The Australian government added the legislation addresses cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, and addictive algorithms. Earlier, studies showed that screen overuse and social media exposure have been linked to rising anxiety, poor sleep, and reduced attention spans among children and teenagers worldwide.