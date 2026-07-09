At least 28 killed after major fire tears through shoe factory in China; harrowing videos surface

Beijing:

A devastating fire at a shoe factory in eastern China claimed the lives of at least 28 people on Thursday, according to local authorities cited by PTI. The incident took place in Jinjiang City, located in Quanzhou, Fujian Province. The blaze broke out at around midday and quickly spread through the factory building. Videos shared online showed thick flames and smoke engulfing the factory before reaching nearby structures.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said it had sent a joint working team to the scene to oversee rescue operations and support the emergency response. Firefighters and rescue teams were deployed to search for victims and bring the situation under control.

People were seen seeking safety near the windows and on the rooftop as flames continued to engulf the lower levels of the building.

Chinese President Xi Jinping directed officials to make every possible effort to carry out rescue work and assist those affected. He also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and instructed authorities to hold those found responsible accountable, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Officials are continuing their investigation into the incident, while the exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Five killed in residential building fire in Central China

Earlier on July 6, a fire at a residential building in central China claimed the lives of at least five people, while another person was injured, according to official reports. The incident happened in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province. Emergency teams responded to the blaze and later brought the fire under control.

State-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the injured person was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition after receiving emergency treatment.

Authorities have started an investigation to determine what caused the fire. No further details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released. Officials are continuing their inquiry as they work to establish the cause of the deadly blaze.

Earlier in May, an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in central China claimed the lives of 37 people, making it one of the country's most fatal industrial disasters in recent years.

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