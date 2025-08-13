At least 20 dead, dozen missing as boat carrying 100 migrants capsizes off Italian coast Sixty survivors have been brought to a centre in Lampedusa, said a UNHCR spokesman in Italy, Filippo Ungaro.

Rome:

At least 20 people dead and dozen went missing as a boat carrying 100 migrants capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, the UN refugee agency said Wednesday.

Sixty survivors have been brought to a centre in Lampedusa, said a UNHCR spokesman in Italy, Filippo Ungaro.

As per the survivor accounts, there were 92 to 97 migrants on board when the boat departed Libya. Authorities have recovered 20 bodies, and were searching for another 12 to 17 survivors, according to the UNHCR.

(With inputs from AP)