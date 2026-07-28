At least 19 killed, over two dozen injured in police firing during protest march in PoK

Rawalakot:

A major confrontation unfolded in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire on protesters in Rawalakot, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than two dozen others. The incident took place during a protest march led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has accused the authorities of using excessive force against unarmed demonstrators. According to the organisation, the protesters were marching towards D-Chowk after reaching Chinar Chowk and were expected to halt for the night at Maqbool Bhat Shaheed Chowk when the firing took place.

JAAC alleges security forces targeted unarmed protesters

In a video statement, the Joint Awami Action Committee claimed that Pakistani security personnel opened fire on peaceful protesters, resulting in heavy casualties. "Today, Pakistan's security forces opened fire on our innocent youth. As a result, 19 of our young people have been martyred. Among them is Usman Nazir, the younger brother of the movement's founder Umar Nazir Kashmiri. The other martyrs include one each from Khaigala, Kotli city, Tattapani, Banja-Baspur, Chhota Gala and Haveli. In total, 19 people have been martyred, including two of our Baloch friends. Around two dozen others have been injured," the organisation said. However, the claims made by JAAC could not be independently verified.

Appeal to global community over alleged crackdown

The JAAC also appealed to Kashmiris living abroad to raise the issue on international platforms and accused Pakistani authorities of carrying out atrocities against protesters. In its message, the organisation said, "We are moving forward. I appeal to Kashmiris living abroad to stand against these atrocities. The state is in a state of panic and has resorted to massacre. Please protest outside Pakistani embassies and international human rights organisations such as the United Nations. Organise rallies to show solidarity with those participating in the long march."

Names of those claimed to have died

According to the JAAC, the following people were killed during the Rawalakot long march:

Naeem Butt (Kotli)

Usman Nazir (Rawalakot)

Nisar Ahmed (Baloch)

Kashif Yaqoob (Rawalakot)

Sardar Fida Hussain (Trar Khal)

Muzammil (Ali Sojal)

Basit Shah (Hajira)

Faheem Afzal (Chhota Gala, Rawalakot)

Kamran Mushtaq Panakha (son of Mushtaq, Hajira)

Zargham Khalil (Darek, Rawalakot)

Saqib Hanif (Reerh Ban, Rawalakot)

Saqib Ishaq (Namb Gawara, Pallandri)

Aril Asghar (Tattapani)

Usman Gul (Darek Dhok, Rawalakot)

Zafeer Pehlwan (Trar Khel)

Nisar Shaheen (Pakho Narbai)

Ali Hussain (Khari Sharif, Mirpur)

Khwaja Abrar Latif Dar (Khurshidabad, Haveli)

Kamran Hafeez (Kahuta)

India condemns alleged crackdown in PoK

India reacted sharply to the developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, describing the protests as a direct consequence of Islamabad's prolonged "systematic exploitation and administrative repression" in the region under its control. New Delhi also criticised the alleged police brutality against protesters, saying the unrest reflected growing public resentment over Pakistan's governance in PoK.

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