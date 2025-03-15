At least 17 killed as deadly storm tears through US triggering tornadoes, wildfire | Blizzard warning issued The deaths come as a massive storm system moving across the country unleashed winds that triggered deadly dust storms and fanned more than 100 wildfires.

At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured as violent tornadoes swept across parts of the United States leaving scores of homes decimated. The most fatalities as of Saturday morning were in Missouri, authorities said, which was lashed by twisters overnight that resulted in at least 11 deaths. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also reported that multiple people were injured.

Extreme weather conditions including hurricane-force winds have been forecast to affect an area home to more than 100 million people. Winds gusting up to 80 mph (130 kph) were predicted from the Canadian border to Texas, threatening blizzard conditions in colder northern areas and wildfire risk in warmer, drier areas to the south.

Homes ripped apart, wildfires, power outage: US faced with deadly storm

Among those dead was a man whose home was ripped apart. “It was unrecognizable as a home. Just a debris field,” said Coroner Jim Akers of Butler County, describing the scene that confronted rescuers when they arrived. “The floor was upside down. We were walking on walls.”

Rescuers managed to save a woman in the home, Akers said. Officials in Arkansas said on Saturday morning that three people died in Independence County and 29 others were injured across eight counties as storms passed through the state overnight.

A dilapidated home after a storm hits Missouri's Ozark County.

On Friday, meanwhile, authorities said three people were killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. The State Patrol said winds were so strong that they toppled several tractor-trailers.

Evacuations were ordered in some Oklahoma communities as more than 130 fires were reported across the state. Nearly 300 homes have been damaged or destroyed in Oklahoma due to fire. Gov. Kevin Stitt said at a Saturday news conference that some 266 square miles (about 69 hectares) have burned so far in his state.

A wildfire burns a home down in Okla.

Blizzard warning issued

The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for parts of far western Minnesota and far eastern South Dakota starting early Saturday. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimeters) were expected, with up to a foot (30 centimeters) possible.

Winds gusting to 60 mph (97 kph) were expected to cause whiteout conditions. Experts say it’s not unusual to see such weather extremes in March.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)