At least 10 killed as Pakistani forces open fire at TLP protesters in Lahore

At least 10 members of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were killed in Lahore after paramilitary Rangers opened fire on protesters early Monday morning. The incident occurred during an operation launched before morning prayers to disperse demonstrators gathered for a planned march towards Islamabad.

More than 50 policemen were reportedly injured in the clashes. Unrest also erupted in Muridke as tensions escalated between law enforcement and TLP supporters.

TLP adamant to hold protest outside US Embassy in Islamabad

On Sunday, discussions took place between the Punjab government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) regarding the group's planned anti-Israel protest outside the US Embassy in Islamabad. Tensions escalated late Wednesday night when violence erupted in Lahore, following a police operation launched by Punjab authorities to disperse TLP supporters who were mobilising for the demonstration.

A Punjab government official confirmed to PTI on Sunday that talks had commenced with TLP representatives in an effort to address the situation.

"Senator Rana Sanaullah, government adviser Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique are holding talks with a team of the TLP, and a breakthrough is likely today," he said.

Security heightened in Lahore

Security remains tight in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as authorities have been on high alert for the past three days, taking strict measures to prevent the entry of protesters. Major roads leading to the capital have been blocked, metro bus services suspended and mobile internet access partially restricted to limit communication among demonstrators.

The group had planned to march towards Islamabad to protest against Israeli actions in Gaza. However, authorities sealed key roads on Friday, sparking violent confrontations that brought the city to a standstill.

The TLP leadership claims that since a police operation began late Wednesday night, at least 24 of their supporters have been killed and over 200 injured during the ongoing standoff.