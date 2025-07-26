Astronomer hires Chris Martin's ex-wife after viral kiss cam; netizens hail smart PR move The controversy erupted after Byron and Cabot were caught sharing a warm hug on the big screen during the concert of the famous music band, Coldplay. They got quite uncomfortable and tried to hide their faces after seeing themselves on the big screen.

New Delhi:

In a big PR move, the AI data company, Astronomer, has hired Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, as their “temporary spokesperson". This came days after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned from his post following a viral video featuring him with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, at the Coldplay concert.

The data operation platform has shared a video on X, where Paltrow is talking about her role in the company.

"I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer. Astronomers have gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones," she could be heard saying in the video.

Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot kiss scandal

The controversy erupted after Byron and Cabot were caught sharing a warm hug on the big screen during the concert of the famous music band, Coldplay. The band's lead singer, Chris Martin, pointed towards the cameras and asked people to sing his song Jumbotron. As the camera was focused on the crowd, it captured the couple in a cosy moment, sharing a warm hug while smiling.

Byron and Cabot got quite uncomfortable and tried to hide their faces after seeing themselves on the big screen. Seeing them do that, Chris Martin said. “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy.

Astronomer’s smart publicity move?

Netizens have hailed the company’s move to appoint Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin’s ex-wife, asserting that the move had turned a negative publicity into a clever marketing move.

"Astronomer, who’s CEO was caught cheating on his wife with the head of HR at a Coldplay concert, just came out with an ad, featuring Coldplay’s lead singer’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. Yes, they think adultery and marriage is a joke…Other than that, clever marketing," a user posted on X.

Another said, "Guys this is a PR masterclass. You take the most viral moment of July 2025 and, instead of disaster control, make light of the situation and create the ultimate brand awareness. Bravo."