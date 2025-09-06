Astronomer-Coldplay controversy: Ex-HR Kristin Cabot files for divorce months after viral clip with Andy Byron Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief Public Officer Kristen Cabot were caught on a Coldplay concert Kiss Cam in Boston on July 16, sparking a viral scandal.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was filmed embracing his company's Chief Public Officer Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert in Boston, US, on July 16. The infamous clip, shown during the concert's Kiss Cam, captured Byron with his arms around Cabot’s waist, presenting them like a couple.

The video quickly spread across social media, prompting both Byron and Cabot to resign from their positions.

Coldplay concert kiss cam row: The fallout

Soon after, reports confirmed that Kristin Cabot and her husband Andrew Cabot had filed for divorce. Kristin submitted her petition on August 13 at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, less than a month after the Kiss Cam incident drew widespread attention.

Although the moment went viral, Andrew Cabot downplayed it, insisting that their relationship had already been in decline. His former wife Julia Cabot revealed to the Daily Mail that she had texted Andrew after the footage circulated online, to which he replied, "Her life is nothing to do with me," adding that they were already separating. Julia remarked that Andrew seemed more concerned about money than the marriage itself.

Revelations from Andrew's ex-wife

Julia, who was married to Andrew for four years before their split in 2018, described him as "not husband material" and made a similar observation about Kristin, saying, “She doesn’t seem like wife material either.” She added that Andrew, who now runs his family business, Privateer Rum and comes from a wealthy Boston Brahmin lineage, was experiencing his third divorce.

According to Julia, Andrew likely felt more embarrassed than hurt by the scandal. "He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him. People texted me saying: karma. What you give, you get," she said.

However, the Daily Mail reported that the Cabots may have staged the image of a failing marriage to shield themselves from public humiliation. "The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since, as of a month ago, they were saying how in love they are," the report said, citing a source.